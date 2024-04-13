Gigi Hadid reminded Ryan Reynolds that he will never look like Blake Lively, even if they both wear Guest in Residence.

Hadid, 28, shared a photo of Reynolds via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 12, wearing a pink Everywear cardigan from her clothing brand known as Guest in Residence, which retails for $465. (Hadid launched her Guest in Residence clothing line in September 2022.)

In her caption, Hadid joked that while she loves seeing Reynolds sporting her brand, he won’t ever look as good as his wife, Lively.

“Thank You mostly because we collectively, as a team, geek out every time you wear GIR,” the model wrote via Instagram. “You will never look like Blake in it… but you know this & I find you a more useful friend of the brand because you love trying all the new pieces and she’s been wearing the same shirt from two winters ago through every season.”

Her message also included a small note for Lively: “Cc @blakelively your spring package is on the way please try a cotton blend.”

Hadid, Reynolds and Lively are close friends, with Lively posting a photo of the trio on the model’s birthday in 2021. Like her pal, the Gossip Girl also took the opportunity to troll Reynolds. “I think you and I make a much better couple, ” she joked.

Reynolds and Lively aren’t the only friends of Hadid repping her clothing brand. In January, Hadid shared a snap of good friend Taylor Swift rocking a bright red knit from Guest in Residence while attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chief’s tight-end Travis Kelce.)

“It’s lookin like a lucky sweater!!” Hadid captioned a photo of Swift wrapping her arm around Kelce after the Chiefs’ victory against the Ravens. “T in her @guestinresidence last night 🥹❣️,” Hadid added. “Congrats TK & Chiefs nation!!”