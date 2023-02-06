Doja Cat is a fashion and beauty chameleon! The singer pulled off not one, but two hairstyles during the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The “Rules” artist, 27, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February, rocking a jet-black pixie cut. The blunt chop featured frayed ends and pointed side burns. The sharp coiffure perfectly complemented Doja’s latex Versace dress. The floor-length garb was equipped with a one-shoulder construction and a cascading train.

Celebrity hairstylist Jared Anderson was the brains behind Doja’s edgy pixie and he opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how he brought the look to life. “I started by slicking back Doja’s edges and covering her head with a nude wig cap,” Anderson began. “I then applied Doja’s wig using GHOSTBOND XL [adhesive] and my blow dryer on a medium heat.”

Next, he applied GHOSTBOND’s Advanced Moisture Control to “help the look keep its hold all night long” The beauty guru finished the ‘do by “cleaning up” the short crown with “thinning shears.” He then “molded the flyaway hairs with hairspray and the blow dryer on cool.”

Inside the soirée, Doja unveiled her second look: a shaggy blonde half-up, half-down ‘do. “To take Doja’s look from the choppy pixie wig on the red carpet to the perfectly messy blonde half-up style, I knew we needed the most reliable and easy to use wig adhesive,” Anderson told Us of the GHOSTBOND glue.

Despite the two looks being drastically different, Anderson said it was a “seamless swap” as he “easily removed the first wig using a Professional Hair Labs Citrus Remover.”

He then went back in with GHOSTBOND XL and added the platinum lace unit.

After the wig was placed, the hair expert saturated it with water before splitting the tresses into two sections, “securing the hair at the top with a tie and scrunching it into a messy bun.”

Next, Anderson “pulled out two loose pieces in the front” and straightened them with the Ghd Platinum + Styler Flat Iron.

The finished product included distressed tendrils and a textured comb-out.

Doja’s Grammys beauty moment comes after she shaved her head in August 2022 in hopes of being able to try out hairstyles like the ones she donned on Sunday.

“I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off,” the “Say So” songstress said via Instagram Live at the time. “If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig … It’s much easier all around.”

At Sunday’s show, Doja was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Rap Performance.