Here comes the bride all dressed in a… tracksuit? On Friday, September 14, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had legally gotten married at a New York City courthouse on Thursday, September 13. Baldwin initially denied the reports in a tweet that she later deleted. So while we are left awaiting more details, the blonde beauty stepped out across the pond in London on Monday, September 17, where she joined Tracksuit Nation in a few different Adidas two pieces.

An ambassador for the iconic athleticwear brand, Baldwin first attended the launch event of the new icy pink Adidas Originals x JD Sports Falcon sneakers for which she serves as the face of in a red, white and blue midriff-baring number.

Wearing navy blue trackpants accented with red stripes, the 21-year-old paired the slouchy bottoms with a white crop top and American flag-esque jacket. Paired with black kicks, a slicked-back up-do and large hoop earrings, the look was all kinds of ‘90s cool.

Later in the day, she traded her patriotic duds for a bolder color block ensemble. Showing Us all how to make activewear cool and chic IRL, the model paired black and white joggers (she tied the matching jacket around her waist for good measure) with an oversized ribbed sweater. Her only pop of color? The blush pink accents in her fierce Adidas kicks.

We’ve kept close tabs on Baldwin and Bieber’s couple’s fashion since their whirlwind courtship and engagement began back in May, and this super sporty style is a bit of a departure from the denim cutoffs, curve-hugging dresses and matchy-matchy two pieces — but it certainly calls to mind the Biebs go-to laid-back looks.

Seeing as there was a period of time where the lovebirds rocked nearly identical hairstyles (honey blonde shaggy cuts, anyone?), we’re not the least bit surprised to see that they also seem to be adopting the mantra: the couple that dresses together, stays together.

