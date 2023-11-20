Hailey Bieber has never shied away from displaying her love of ‘80s fashion. This past weekend, she proved that shoulder pads are here to stay.

The 26-year-old model stepped out in New York City on Sunday, November 19, in a floor-length dark purple double-breasted coat with massive shoulder pads. The coat cinched in at the waist and featured black buttons and two front pockets.

Bieber paired the eye-catching piece with a black V-neck sweater, a black miniskirt by Lado Bokuchava, black sheer tights and black ballet flats. She topped the look off with a maroon duffle-style top handle purse and black sunglasses.

Bieber kept her jewelry and glam simple, wearing only a pair of gold mini hoop earrings, minimal makeup and her hair straightened in a side part.

The Rhode founder is known for her love of ‘80s fashion. She has been photographed countless times wearing oversized clothing, exaggerated silhouettes and shoulder pads reminiscent of that decade.

Just earlier this month on November 7, Bieber was again seen sporting the trend in an oversized camel blazer with stand-out shoulderhttps://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/news/shop-hailey-biebers-setting-powder-that-sweeps-away-shine/ pads while running errands in Los Angeles.

One of her favorite ‘80s fashion icons? Princess Diana.

“I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Bieber told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

In August 2019, Bieber famously did a photoshoot with Vogue Paris in which she channeled some of Diana’s most famous looks featuring biker shorts, oversized sweatshirts and blazers with, of course, the requisite shoulder pads.

In the same interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bieber explained that she relates to the late Princess’ infamous struggles with the press, and often feels that she needs to look camera ready at all times. “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she told the publication. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”