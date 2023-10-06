Hailey Bieber shared her simple morning routine.
Bieber, 26, took to TikTok to share her minimalistic morning regimen on Friday, October 6. In the clip, she first slicked back her hair before cleansing her skin. After rinsing her skin, she got ready for the day by brushing her teeth and applying Rhode’s Glazing Milk. Next, she pumped Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid — which plumps and hydrates the skin — into her hands and managed it into her face.
Bieber kept her makeup natural for the day and only used gel to manicure her brows. She then slicked her hair into a bun and topped it off with hairspray. As a finishing touch, she added Rhode’s newest launch, the Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Tint Toast before sipping on coffee.
Bieber accessorized with a bedazzled “B” necklace, dainty hoop earrings, diamond rings, a gray crewneck and brown nails.
This isn’t the only routine Bieber’s shared with her fans. Last month, she shared how to create her iconic slicked-back bun via TikTok.
First, she brushed her tresses backwards and applied organic castor oil to her strands. After smoothing her locks down, she tied her mane into a ponytail before twisting it into a bun. She locked the look in place with hairspray before starting on her glam.
Bieber applied a warm contour around her cheekbones and forehead before adding concealer to her under eyes, chin and nose. She then blended everything in to create a dewy base. She topped it off with a bit of blush, eyeshadow, mascara, faux freckles and setting powder.
“Taking me back to my ballet days 🩰🥲🤍,” she captioned the post.
Bieber, who did ballet for “12 years,” stopped dancing when she was 17 years old. She later opened up about her decision to quit in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia.
“I had to decide if I was going to stay [in Miami] and train for the rest of high school or if I was going to go back to New York and try to make it as a model instead,” she said in the cover story.
“As a dancer, I got hurt a lot, and I didn’t know if I was going to be good enough to make it into the company when I was done … Yes, I loved it and I did it well, but I knew I wasn’t going to be a professional dancer. I wasn’t devastated, because I was realistic about it.”