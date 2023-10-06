Hailey Bieber shared her simple morning routine.

Bieber, 26, took to TikTok to share her minimalistic morning regimen on Friday, October 6. In the clip, she first slicked back her hair before cleansing her skin. After rinsing her skin, she got ready for the day by brushing her teeth and applying Rhode’s Glazing Milk. Next, she pumped Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid — which plumps and hydrates the skin — into her hands and managed it into her face.

Bieber kept her makeup natural for the day and only used gel to manicure her brows. She then slicked her hair into a bun and topped it off with hairspray. As a finishing touch, she added Rhode’s newest launch, the Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Tint Toast before sipping on coffee.

Bieber accessorized with a bedazzled “B” necklace, dainty hoop earrings, diamond rings, a gray crewneck and brown nails.

Related: Hailey Bieber's Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years: Photos Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

This isn’t the only routine Bieber’s shared with her fans. Last month, she shared how to create her iconic slicked-back bun via TikTok.

First, she brushed her tresses backwards and applied organic castor oil to her strands. After smoothing her locks down, she tied her mane into a ponytail before twisting it into a bun. She locked the look in place with hairspray before starting on her glam.

Bieber applied a warm contour around her cheekbones and forehead before adding concealer to her under eyes, chin and nose. She then blended everything in to create a dewy base. She topped it off with a bit of blush, eyeshadow, mascara, faux freckles and setting powder.

“Taking me back to my ballet days 🩰🥲🤍,” she captioned the post.

Bieber, who did ballet for “12 years,” stopped dancing when she was 17 years old. She later opened up about her decision to quit in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I had to decide if I was going to stay [in Miami] and train for the rest of high school or if I was going to go back to New York and try to make it as a model instead,” she said in the cover story.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

“As a dancer, I got hurt a lot, and I didn’t know if I was going to be good enough to make it into the company when I was done … Yes, I loved it and I did it well, but I knew I wasn’t going to be a professional dancer. I wasn’t devastated, because I was realistic about it.”