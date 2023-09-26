Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)’s wardrobe is the epitome of chic and trendy — even without pants.

Bieber, 26, was seen in an edgy look while out to dinner in France during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, September 25. She teamed a black pair of Petar Petrov underwear with a leather trench coat, tan turtleneck top and sheer Calzedonia tights, accessorizing with a black belt finished with gold hardware. Bieber rocked pointed-toe heels, diamond rings, chunky chrome earrings, cool shades, a leather purse and burgundy nails.

For glam, the model beamed while sporting minimal foundation, feathered eyebrows, brown eyeshadow and long lashes. She topped the look off with glossy lips and a slicked back bun.

Bieber took to Instagram on Monday to show off a different angle of her look. In the social media post, she walked down a staircase while turning around and gazing into the camera. She gave a glimpse of her bare legs poking out from beneath her coat.

This isn’t the first exciting look Bieber’s pulled out of her closet while visiting Paris. Earlier on Monday, she looked dainty in a pink mini dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, cinched bodice and a groovy hoop skirt that gave the frock even more body. She paired the garb with ankle-high white socks and black ballet flats.

Bieber opted for a dewy pink makeup look for the outing, including rosy eyeshadow on her lids, lots of blush and a pastel highlighter. She used her newest Rhode launch — the Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Ribbon — on her lips. Her brunette locks were in a half-up coiffure and tied with a black bow.

“Delusional and jet lagged,” she captioned a photo of herself skipping through the streets of France.

Before jetting off to Europe, Bieber announced that she’s dropping the Peptide Lip Tint on Thursday, September 28. For the promotional images, she went back to her ballerina roots and donned multiple leotards and satiny slippers.

In the first photo, she rocked a turtleneck bodysuit, white socks and ballet shoes. She finished the ensemble with a slicked back ponytail and a pink scrunchie.

Bieber later took to TikTok to show fans how she created her iconic hairstyle. First, she combed her hair back and dropped organic castor oil onto her strands. After smoothing her mane down, she tied it into a ponytail and twisted it around into a bun with another ponytail and applied a bit of hairspray. “Taking me back to my ballet days 🩰🥲🤍,” she captioned the post.

Bieber, who recently celebrated five years of marriage to Justin Bieber, opened up about her “12 years” of ballet training during an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019. She explained that when she was “about to turn 17,” she “had to decide if I was going to stay [at a ballet program in Miami] and train for the rest of high school or if I was going to go back to New York and try to make it as a model instead.”

She continued: “As a dancer, I got hurt a lot, and I didn’t know if I was going to be good enough to make it into the company when I was done. I finally said to myself: ‘You know what? I don’t feel like you’re a prodigy at this.’ Yes, I loved it and I did it well, but I knew I wasn’t going to be a professional dancer. I wasn’t devastated, because I was realistic about it.”