Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Figure in a Sexy Black Backless Dress: Photos

A little black dress is always a good idea — and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is walking proof! The model showed off her figure in a sexy backless design.

Bieber, 26, revealed the look via a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, March 28. In the shots, the Arizona native is seen posing in a turtleneck number that featured long sleeves and a peekaboo detail at the back. Bieber teamed the timeless piece with chunky gold earrings and wore her shiny bronde mane in a sleek middle part style.

“Gearing up for @Rhode Canada launch tomorrow!!!!!” she captioned the social media post, gushing over offering her skincare brand in her husband Justin Bieber’s home country. Hailey launched Rhode in June 2022, introducing a Peptide Glazing Fluid, a Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment.

Hailey opened up about keeping the line minimal, sharing in a Wednesday, March 29, interview with the Toronto Star: “I love products that can do more than one thing … I felt like what we were able to do with the Glazing Fluid is we were able to have this product that was a really interesting hybrid of a gel and a serum and it was a new, different texture.”

She continued: “I’ve always really wanted to have my own skincare brand and make my own products given the fact that I’ve always been really passionate about it and super interested in trying everything and finding what works for me.”

Hailey’s latest business move comes after she made headlines for a different buzzed-about topic. The Drop the Mic alum showed support for Selena Gomez after the two resolved their feud. The “Rare” singer, 30, shared a sultry throwback photo on Sunday, March 26, writing, “TBT to blondie Sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!” Fans quickly pointed out that Hailey was one of the nearly 20 million Instagram users to “like” the Gomez’s snap.

Gomez and Hailey’s rocky history came to a head when Hailey was accused of shading her husband’s ex via TikTok in January. The drama continued with fans speculating about more tension among the women, with many taking aim at Hailey on social media. Gomez officially put an end to the drama with an Instagram Story on Friday, March 24. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.” Gomez added: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

The Disney Channel alum dated Justin, 29, on and off from 2011 to 2018, calling it quits for good months before he proposed to Hailey. The “Baby” artist and YSL ambassador tied the knot at a courthouse that September and held a second ceremony one year later in South Carolina.

Hailey asserted during a September 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that there was no overlap between the two relationships — and denied that she and Gomez were in a feud. One month later, she and the “Wolves” artist were spotted hugging at the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.