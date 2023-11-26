Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Godwin glittered in gold at the red carpet premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé — until she noticed an unintentional wardrobe blunder.

“My dress fully ripped 😍,” Godwin, 28, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, November 25, sharing a bathroom mirror selfie from the event.

Godwin was one of the lucky celebrities to score an invite to Beyoncé’s world premiere of her Renaissance World Tour documentary.

“Last minute got invited to such a fun night ahhhh,” she quipped via Instagram Story several hours earlier, while seated in the backseat of a car. “[The movie was] sooo good. 👑 🐝.”

Godwin shined on the red carpet, dressed to impress in a gold gown with cap sleeves. The Bachelor in Paradise alum wore her hair in a chic updo and accessorized her look with delicate gold drop earrings.

She rose to fame on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor before meeting her now-husband, Dylan Barbour, on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Fresh off her reality TV stint, she’s found a second career as a model and often struts down the runway during NYFW shows.

“Walking for Sherri Hill was such an amazing opportunity and I kept having to pinch myself backstage that it was actually happening,” Godwin told Bello magazine in November 2021, noting she’s long had a flair for fashion. “[Picking my outfits] could totally set the course for the rest of the day.”

She added at the time: “I’d say around 85 percent of my closet is core basics, and 15 percent is new, trendy statement items.”

When it came time to plan her wedding to Barbour, 29, she opted to wear three custom Pronovias gowns throughout the French nuptials. However, she chose against carrying a bouquet down the aisle.

“No, I didn’t just forget my bouquet. I guess it could seem like that, but I didn’t forget it,” Godwin said in a September TikTok video. “I think I was just kind of stupid. Someone asked me, ‘Do you really want to walk down the aisle with a bouquet?’ I don’t remember who it was. And I was like, ‘I don’t know, not really,’ and that was it.”

She continued: “I’ve honestly not ever noticed someone having a bouquet at weddings. I would never notice if somebody had one or didn’t.”

Godwin was ultimately glad she opted out of carrying flowers since she nearly tripped while walking to meet Barbour. “The ground was so unstable. So many cobblestones and stuff like that, so I was already kind of nervous walking on it, but I didn’t think about my veil getting caught on one of the crazy cobblestones,” she said. “But guess what was open? This hand that would have been holding a bouquet. I literally would have been trapped. So my hand picks up the veil very effortlessly.”