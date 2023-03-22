Shedding every color? Hilary Duff wasn’t happy to find a “gray hair” after celebrating son Luca’s 11th birthday at Disneyland.

“When that gray hair is stronger than the rest 🙄,” the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 21, alongside a wide-eyed selfie. The “Come Clean” singer, who wore her blonde locks in a wavy updo, added an animated arrow to the photo, which pointed directly at one piece of hair that was sticking straight up.

The Lizzie McGuire alum shared the upload hours after posting a series of photos and videos from her son Luca’s 11th birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth. “A day for the books,” she captioned the footage, which featured Luca — whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — having fun at the park with friends and family. The Hulu star’s husband, Matthew Koma, and their eldest daughter, 4-year-old Banks, were also captured riding a carousel in the sweet series. (Duff and the music producer, 35, who tied the knot in 2019, are also the proud parents of daughter Mae James, who turns 2 on March 24.)

Duff has frequently changed her hair color throughout the years. While she’s most well-known for her blonde hue, she famously colored her locks a chocolate brown in the early 2000s, opting for even more vibrant shades — including electric blue and lilac — more than a decade later.

In April 2020, Duff debuted what she called a “murky green” — a color she accidentally landed on while attempting to cover up her “grays” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guys … next time she decides to dye her hair green during a pandemic … somebody be a friend and stop her,” the “Why Not” singer captioned her Instagram Story at the time. “Love, murky green girl discovering her grays by the day.”

In addition to being candid about her ever-changing hair hues, Duff has been real about the criticism that comes with being a mom in the spotlight.

In November 2021, she defended her decision to pierce Mae’s ears when she was less than a year old. “Yes! I pierced her ears today,” the Disney Channel alum wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser … again. Lesss go.”

Three months later, she told Romper how frustrating it is when mom-shamers don’t have the full “context” of the pictures they’re replying to.

“It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat,” she told the outlet in February 2022 when discussing a highly-criticized photo of Banks sitting on actress Molly Bernard’s lap in the car.

“Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they’re driving home?” the Younger alum said. “You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there?”