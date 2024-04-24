Is Kendall Jenner going to this year’s Met Gala?

Jenner’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to reflect on the model’s past gala glam, possibly teasing her 2024 appearance. “Less than 2 weeks until the first Monday in may… but who’s counting? what were your fav looks ♥️,” Phillips captioned the carousel of photos. Jenner reposted the pics via her Instagram story.

In the carousel, Phillips shared a snap of Jenner’s 2022 beat, which included bleached eyebrows, extra long eyelashes, soft eyeshadow and pink lips. For that year’s Met, which was themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Jenner rocked a sheer Prada crop top and ballgown skirt.

Phillips also posted Jenner’s 2021 glow, which included a soft eye makeup look, sharp contour and glossy lips. Jenner teamed the beat with a see-through bedazzled dress from Givenchy for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” fundraiser.

Perhaps Jenner’s most fabulous Met look came at the 2019 ball, which Phillips also helped create. For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event, Jenner beamed with long false eyelashes, manicured eyebrows, a highlighted nose, bronzed cheeks and glossy lips.

Her orange Versace gown featured a plunging neckline, a delicate beaded design and a feather-embellished skirt. She teamed the look with a plume sleeve and slicked-back hairdo.

Kendall matched with sister Kylie Jenner that year, who also wore a sheer design from Versace, featuring a crystal embellished dress and purple feather embellishments. Kylie, 26, topped her look off with a long purple wig.

Kendall later opened up about her ensemble, which came together last-minute, during a September 2022 “Life in Looks” YouTube video with Vogue. “Versace had already started doing sketches for Kylie so there was already a vibe there,” Kendall said, sharing that she and Kylie agreed to match that year.

“We had my sketches and I think originally it was just the dress with a bit of feathers at the bottom. The day before the Met, Kylie and I tried our looks on … I hadn’t really felt like I was there yet,” Kendall continued.

She explained that her stylist at the time, Marni Senofonte, drew the feathered sleeve onto the sketch and asked Versace, “Can you make this happen overnight?”

“They did, and they executed and they did such a good job,” Kendall gushed. “It turned out great.”

This year, the 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”