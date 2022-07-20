Jennifer Lopez is about to get Us right before the night is up! The singer is promoting a new launch from her brand JLo Beauty.

In a new black and white promotional video on Wednesday, July 20, the hitmaker, 52, sizzles in a black cutout swimsuit as she teases an addition to her skincare line.

The “On the Floor” artist showcases an array of poses as her skin glistens and glows against the white background. The two-second clip ends with the date “7.24” on the screen as the teaser fades to black. The release date also happens to be the star’s 53rd birthday.

Lopez launched JLo Beauty in January 2021. The 8-item collection houses an entire skincare regimen, a makeup complexion booster and skincare supplements.

“You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she said in a statement from the brand at the time. “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

She continued: “I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal. I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere.”

The Marry Me star’s new drop comes after she married Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The pair got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. The two just couldn’t wait for their wedding any longer and exchanged vows over the weekend, the insider exclusively told Us.

On Sunday, July 17, Lopez gushed about their nuptials.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she recalled. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The “Get Right” songstress and the Oscar winner, 49, rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez’s April 2021 split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Within weeks, the duo jetted off to Montana for a low-key vacation.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They both respect and trust each other.”

