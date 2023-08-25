Joe Manganiello got some impressive new ink one month after filing for divorce from estranged wife Sofia Vergara.

“My latest work, so far largest in scale Հրեշտակ (Angel) for @joemanganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride!” tattoo artist Ruben Malayan wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, alongside a picture of Manganiello, 46, showing off his new body art.

In the photo, Manganiello had his forearm front and center while his and Vergara’s pup, Bubbles, sat in his lap. The actor posed to display the text, which is written in Armenian with a calligraphy-style font. According to Malayan, the word is angel.

Over the years, Manganiello has been proud of his Armenian heritage and has spoken up about his great-grandmother, who survived the 1915 Armenian Genocide and later moved to America.

Related: Celebs Who Got Tribute Tattoos for Love In the name of love! Take a look in photos at tattoos Johnny Depp, Eva Longoria, Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon and other celebrities got inked on their bodies for their significant others

“I didn’t realize how underrepresented the Armenian story is out there, I didn’t realize how me telling my great-grandmother’s story, just simply she survived, therefore, I can be here today to tell her story and say her name and have a show like Dr. Gate’s show Finding your Roots, to have the ability to have me tell her story,” Manganiello said while speaking at an April Armenian Genocide commemorative event in Los Angeles. “I didn’t realize how many of those stories haven’t been heard and how many people don’t know the story of the Armenians.”

Manganiello’s latest tattoo comes one month after news broke that he and Vergara, 51, called it quits after 7 years of marriage.

Related: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: The Way They Were Hot and heavy! Since Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were dating in July 2104, the stars have emerged as Hollywood's sexiest couple. From indulging in romantic gestures to meeting her side of the family, take a look back at their steamiest PDA moments.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement on July 17, days before Manganiello officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Days after announcing their split, Manganiello filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the duo’s date of separation was listed as July 2. A source later told Us that Vergara and Manganiello were no longer “on the same page” in their relationship.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Signs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Were Headed for a Split Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split didn’t come as a shock to some fans who were convinced the pair had been on the rocks for months. Vergara, 51, Manganiello, 46, tied the knot in November 2015 after less than two years of dating. Despite gushing over one another for years — and packing on the […]

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Since Manganiello’s filing, Vergara filed her own set of legal documents requesting for the court to enforce the twosome’s prenuptial agreement. In the docs, the actress noted that she wants certain assets to remain under her ownership and to maintain her earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello. Both Vergara and Manganiello are working on their divorce settlement, including custody of their pooch.