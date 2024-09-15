Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola were all loved up as they walked the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, September 15.

The couple showed off their stunning looks as they posed together when arriving at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. While Hamm opted for a classic black tuxedo, looking like a silver fox with a touch of gray in his hair, Osceola shined like one of the Emmy statues in a gold gown.

Hamm, 53, attended the Emmys on Sunday as a member of two separate ensemble casts — The Morning Show and Fargo. He nabbed nominations for his roles in both series.

For his role as tech billionaire Paul Marks in The Morning Show season 3, Hamm received a nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He made headlines for his role after a hot and heavy sex scene with Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy.

Hamm also nabbed a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category after playing Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo season 5. For this character, Hamm famously — or infamously — wore prosthetic pierced nipples. Yes, he talked about it at length during the show’s press tour late last year.

Since Hamm kicked off his relationship with Osceola, 36, she’s been by his side on various red carpets, whether he was nominated or not.

Hamm and Osceola met in 2015 when she played the role of Clementine in the series finale of Mad Men. They were briefly linked in 2017, but Us Weekly confirmed their romance in 2020. Hamm and Osceola got married in June 2023 during an intimate ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

The actor has since opened up about wanting to expand their family.

“I hope it turns into kids,” Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter in June of their marriage. “It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Hamm also admitted that he previously “didn’t look at marriage as a thing” until meeting Osceola.

“Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, ‘Oh, this is how one finds happiness.’ I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified,” he recalled, noting that his fears probably meant that the relationship is “worthwhile.”