Jonathan Van Ness wants to “teach everyone” that confidence comes from “taking time to invest” in yourself.

After partnering with Autotrader to help beautify dogs for a better chance of adoption, Van Ness, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly about the experience, haircare tips and how to achieve trendy coiffures on Wednesday, August 23.

When it comes to haircare, the Queer Eye star sees it as a form of self-expression. Whether it’s rocking his natural curls or slaying a blowout, “Having an idea and then taking the time to express myself in that way … makes me feel more confident.” Although he admitted he loves receiving compliments on his mane, “The confidence really comes from me taking that time to invest in myself, and I think that’s what I want to teach everyone to do.”

For the interview, Van Ness wore his locks in a slicked-back ponytail. He told Us his go-to product to achieve the look is the JVN Hair Embody Volumizing Foam. “It has biotin in it, so it helps make the hair strong — and when we’re doing ponytails it’s to give it some strength.”

Van Ness has also been leaning on the Pre-Wash Scalp Oil this summer because of its “incredible formula,” including rosemary, turmeric extract and hemisqualane. The three work to improve the strength and health of your strands. He gushed over the versatile product, “If your hair is really brittle and breaks easily, it’s going to help make it stronger. If your scalp is really dry, it’s going to have to seal the moisture in. If your scalp is really oily it’s going to help to regulate that.”

Although the summer is coming to an end, Van Ness gave Us (hilarious) fall and winter haircare tips as well. “Don’t wash your hair!” he joked. Unless you put your head on “a sweaty yoga mat” or if “people were coughing and spilling drinks in your hair,” at a club, “don’t wash it. “No matter how nice your shampoo conditioner is, over-washing is going to dry your hair out,” he said.

Van Ness explained that it’s important to “get your base totally dry” before blowing it out. He elaborated, “If your roots have any wetness or any dampness left, your style is going to fall out.”

For National Dog Day — which is on Saturday, August 26 — Van Ness sent his styling team to do “makeovers on dogs” at his local shelter in Austin, Texas. He has five cats and three dogs of his own — two of which were from the same shelter, which inspired him to help more dogs adopted. “Making sure that we’re highlighting the shelter is something that’s really near and dear to my heart,” he gushed. “We just wanted to do these makeovers to highlight these dogs and they were all amazing!”