Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Debut Their Wedding Bands (Finally!)

It’s about time!

Almost a year after Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) tied the knot, they’re showing off the official jewelry to prove it. Over the past week, the no-longer newlyweds were spotted in matching wedding bands.

On Thursday, May 30, the “What Do You Mean” singer posted a photo of himself drinking coffee on Instagram. With his left hand holding the mug, you can slightly see there’s a band on that finger. But then on Monday, June 3, he posed with his hand on his head clearly showing off the silver hardware.

That same day, the model was seen leaving a gym in Beverly Hills with the slightest hint of a silver wedding band underneath her giant oval engagement ring, matching almost identically to her hubby’s.

Of course, we’ve admired the model’s sparkly engagement bling since she debuted it on the cover of Vogue Mexico in September 2018.

Via social media, the Biebs confirmed that he worked with NYC-based Solow & Co. to create the massive ring. Rumor had it that the “Love Yourself” singer spent about $2 million on the bauble, with the company donating $5,000 to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund — the charity Bieber’s fiancée picked.

With all the ups-and-downs the young lovebirds have faced, the two seem to have a strong, loving relationship. Along with posting cuddly snaps and professing their love on social media, the blonde beauty even took business steps to cement their union.

On April 15, TMZ reported that the Levi’s model filed paperwork to trademark Bieber Beauty with the intention of launching a cosmetics line. Taking your partners name is one thing, but prepping a company under the same one must mean long-lasting love.

