



Being a major player in the fashion industry, its no surprise Karlie Kloss’ wedding dress was an absolute work of art. Now we get to see exactly how the stunning gown was created in a behind-the-scenes video.

On Thursday, October 17, the blonde beauty shared a 9-minute video on her Klossy YouTube channel titled, “The Making of My Wedding Gown.”

“When I was a little girl, obviously I always loved the idea of a fairytale wedding. But I never imagined I would have the chance to have the fairytale wedding,” she said at the start of the video. “It’s really surreal for me, because, you know, I walked in your shows or walked on this runway and this is a Dior gown made for me!”

The 27-year-old then takes Us along with her through the touching and heart-warming experience, from the initial sketch to the first fitting in Paris to the final fitting in New York.

Designed by Maria Grazia for Dior, thanks to the intricate details on the breath-taking lace number, it took a total of 700 hours to make. To get the beautifully dramatic train done in time, 10 people worked 10 days to complete it.

“I love how long it is,” she said at one point during her initial fitting. “This train is everything.”

Her mom, also at the Paris appointment, seemed to agree. “It’s elegant, timeless, exquisite,” her mom said in near tears. “I don’t even have words. It took my breath away. I’m so surprised and I absolutely love everything about it. The details are so beautiful and it suits Karlie so well, too.”

When the gown arrived in New York for her final fitting, it came with a few stunning details including a pillow for the rings made out of the lace from the dress and her wedding shoes: white flats.

“Oh, I am not wearing heels on my wedding day,” she said. “I want to dance the night away and I feel most happy in flats.”

Though the NYU-graduate married Josh Kushner in an intimate ceremony almost a year ago, on October 18, the couple celebrated with a much bigger affair in Wyoming on June 22, during which she wore her stunning Dior creation.

