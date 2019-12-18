



Kate Middleton proves she’s just like Us and removed her heavy earrings after the 2019 Royal family Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, December 18, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Queen’s annual event with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wearing a pair of large studs that featured a bunch of little pearls. Then when she was spotted leaving with Prince William and Prince George, the earrings were nowhere to be seen. We can’t blame her — they did look like a lot to carry!

But those weren’t the only pieces that turned heads on Wednesday afternoon. As she waved from the car with her left hand, she also showed off her 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire engagement ring, which served as an important reminder that the bauble is a true stunner.

This jewelry accessorized the duchess’ festive plaid red tartan dress that featured a white collared neckline for an added bit of sharpness. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the number was from Emilia Wickstead.

Both Wickstead and plaid have proven to be a favorite of Middleton’s. Just last December when hosting a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for those deployed and serving in Cyprus, she wore a pleated plaid midiskirt from the New Zealand designer with a black cardigan.

Another standout Wickstead ensemble she wore at just the start of this month. For the NATO reception on Tuesday, December 3, the royal dazzled in a green high-neck Wickstead gown, which she paired with another pair of standout earrings. Only for this occasion, they were borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

Another memorable plaid look of Middleton’s is a dark green and black Alexander McQueen tartan coat that she’s rocked a couple of times. The first was in 2012 on St. Andrew’s Day, which is the National Day of Scotland, and the second was just this January when she was visiting the U.K. country.