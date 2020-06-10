Proof That Kelly Ripa Is a Master Haircutter: Watch

Kelly Ripa has got the skills! Well, sort of.

During Tuesday, June 9’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old shared her latest at-home quarantine activity: haircuts. With that being said, there have been some minor injuries along the way.

Ripa began by explaining that she’s still scared to go to the hair salon or have anyone in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So she has taken to cutting her family’s hair herself! And while every other member of the family has Mark Consuelos’ hair — “bone straight, shiny and easy to cut” — the talk show host says that her 17-year-old son Joaquin has her same difficult locks.

“Joaquin and I have the same head of hair,” she told her co-host Ryan Seacrest. “That’s to say it’s wirey, it’s thick, it’s dense, it’s got lots of layers, he’s got cowlicks. So it’s not the easiest hair to cut.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Jun 9, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

But she still nailed it! “I think I have a future in $500 haircuts,” she joked. “You know how haircuts are so expensive for men now? That they’re all $500? I’m like, ‘I’m going to give you a $500 haircut!’”

There was one little hiccup though: “Now meanwhile, I cut my hand in three places. I did not realize I was bleeding all over the place.”

She proceeded to showcase a time-lapse video of her trimming Joaquin’s hair. “Look at how fast I work,” she teased.

“You could get a lot of customers with that speed,” Seacrest replied. “In that high-speed video you look like you really know what you’re doing.”

When he asked how she knew what to do, she said that she has enough “narcissism” that when she sees something done she automatically thinks she can master it. To show off her work, she brought on her son, who agreed with his mom: “she did a really good job.”

