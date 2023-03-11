Remaining unbothered! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at criticism that her style has gone downhill since marrying husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star, 43, took to social media on Thursday, March 9, to share a carousel of images via Instagram that featured snapshots of her life over the recent months. A few of the photos showed off the Poosh founder’s new rocker-inspired style, including a leopard print bikini, an oversized black-and-blue checkered sweater and a tan jacket with “Mrs. Barker” emblazoned the back.

Kardashian donned her new platinum blonde ‘do in one photo, which matched 8-year-old son Reign’s also freshly-dyed locks.

Following the upload, trolls quickly took to the comments section to critique her new fashion sense, writing, “So not Kourtney! She use[d] to be so classy! Wonder what her family thinks of her new style?” The California native, however, was quick to fire back. “Ooooh inquiring minds would like to know this is so fascinating,” she sarcastically replied.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shut down haters via social media. The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum recently slammed rumors she was pregnant after posting a photo in a crop top via Instagram.

“The after affects [sic] of IVF,” Kardashian wrote in response to a follower who asked if she was expecting another child. “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛.”

In the pictures, the Hulu personality wore yellow spandex pants, a cropped yellow sweater and matching neon heels. One of the images showed her exposed stomach, which seemingly prompted some people to speculate about a potential pregnancy.

“Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” the initial social media user eventually replied. “I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant everybody is beautiful! Love you, Kourtney.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s latest photo shoot came five months after she revealed that she and Barker, 47, stopped her in vitro fertilization treatments after not getting pregnant.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot, Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022, adding that the duo initially “took a break” to focus on their wedding. (The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2022 and later exchanged vows surrounded by friends and family in Italy.)

One month later, Kardashian opened up about how the journey had taken a “toll” on her “health and mentally.”

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time,” she shared during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me.”

Kardashian and the rocker already share five children between the two of them. In addition to Reign, the Lemme founder also shares son Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is father to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is the daughter of Moakler, 47, and Oscar De La Hoya.