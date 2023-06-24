Kristin Cavallari‘s 9-year-old son, Jaxon, wanted to be just like his mama.

“When Jax said he wanted to match, my heart exploded,” the Uncommon James founder, 36, captioned a photo of her and her little boy wearing matching outfits via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 24.

While Cavallari wore a sexy, cutout crop top with denim cutoffs, her son was twinning in a similar outfit — but adjusted it to work for the little boy’s style. Jaxon wore a plain white T-shirt and denim shorts and cowboy boots. The mother-son duo even had similar accessories, adding a black and white plaid shirt tied around the waist and dark sunglasses.

The Laguna Beach alum brought Jaxon as well as eldest son Camden, 10, and daughter Saylor, 7, to a concert in Chicago. “Now the party really begins,” she captioned a snap of Camden on Friday, June 23. “My favorite people made it to Chi.”

She showed off Saylor’s cut outfit as well. Cavallari’s daughter wore pink cowgirl boots with a beige skirt and white top.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Hills alum hides her kids’ faces in her social media posts. She and ex-husband Jay Cutler, with whom she shares her three children, have been vocal about wanted to give the trio some privacy while growing up. However, the Chicago native has already found herself fighting her kids’ desires to join social media.

“I just wanna respect their privacy until they’re old enough to make that decision,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think I wanna keep them off of social media for a few more years. I mean, my oldest is almost 11, but I think that’s really young to be on social media.”

She added that both Camden and Jaxon are “obsessed with YouTube” and have been begging for their own channels. “I still think they’re a little young to be on that stuff, but the day is coming, of course,” the Truly Simple cookbook author told Us. “Selfishly, I’m excited for them to join all this stuff because then that means I can start posting them ‘cause, I mean, of course, I wanna share that whole part of my world with people.”

While her boys are vying for their own social media accounts, Cavallari revealed that her “biggest parenting challenge” is raising Saylor. “She is stubborn and she is tough. She’s definitely payback for me,” the Very Cavallari alum told Us. “My mom says we’re identical.”

Cavallari shared her gentle parenting approach: “I think she is so tough, but really it’s those tough ones that usually need the most love. I just try to, like, kill her with kindness and just try to love on her as much as possible.”