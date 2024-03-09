Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kristin Cavallari Sports ‘M’ Initial Necklace After Debuting New Romance With Mark Estes 

By
Kristin Cavallari, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Share Their Diet and Workout Secrets With Us
Kristin Cavallari. Mireya Acierto/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari seems to be keeping new boyfriend Mark Estes close to her heart.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, March 8, to share a series of selfies that featured her donning a gold necklace with an “M” initial on it. Cavallari posed and smiled for the camera as she showed off her new bling, captioning the post, “M.”

Estes, 24, showed Cavallari some support, writing “Smash” in the comments section. (The piece of jewelry seems to be the Gothic Initial Pendant Necklace from her Uncommon James line, which offers all 26 letters of the alphabet and runs for $58.00.)

Cavallari’s display of devotion comes just two weeks after she confirmed her new romance with an Instagram photo of herself and Estes with the caption, “He makes me happy 🤍.” The pair were first linked weeks earlier when they were spotted vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per a photo obtained by TMZ.

Kristin Cavallari s Complete Dating History From Reality Stars to NFL Athletes 109

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History

After debuting their relationship online, the twosome quickly made headlines for their 13-year age gap. Cavallari later clapped back at haters in a TikTok video posted on March 2, poking fun at trolls by lip-syncing, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?” via a TikTok video and writing, “When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?”

While social media haters have voiced their concerns, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Cavallari’s inner circle is in full support of the relationship — regardless of the age difference. “After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection,” the insider told Us. “And they see how happy he makes her.”

Although Cavallari has yet to share details about her new man, she did tease that she’ll eventually be dishing about Estes on her “Lets Be Honest” podcast when she’s ready.

 

“I do have a boy with me here,” Cavallari said on the March 5 episode, referring to her Mexico trip. “I’m gonna do a whole other episode on that because I will tell you guys how this all came to be. But he is here with me and I just posted on Instagram and, so yeah, I’m excited to share that with you guys too because he’s making me very happy.”

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

Prior to Estes, Cavallari was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler for seven years before calling it quits in 2020. The exes, whose divorce was finalized in 2022, share three children: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. Since her divorce, Cavallari has also been linked to Tyler Cameron, comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice and more.

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Boyfriend Mark Estes’ Age Gap
Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

During her September 2023 cover story, Cavallari opened up to Us about embracing her new relationship status. “I’m dating,” she teased. “I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all. At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Poke Fun at Age Gap With Halloween Costumes

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences

Despite embracing the single life, Cavallari said she’s still “open” to finding love — and eventually marriage – again someday in the future. “I was just really young when I met my ex,” she said. “So, yeah. I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!”

In this article

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!