Kristin Cavallari seems to be keeping new boyfriend Mark Estes close to her heart.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, March 8, to share a series of selfies that featured her donning a gold necklace with an “M” initial on it. Cavallari posed and smiled for the camera as she showed off her new bling, captioning the post, “M.”

Estes, 24, showed Cavallari some support, writing “Smash” in the comments section. (The piece of jewelry seems to be the Gothic Initial Pendant Necklace from her Uncommon James line, which offers all 26 letters of the alphabet and runs for $58.00.)

Cavallari’s display of devotion comes just two weeks after she confirmed her new romance with an Instagram photo of herself and Estes with the caption, “He makes me happy 🤍.” The pair were first linked weeks earlier when they were spotted vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per a photo obtained by TMZ.

After debuting their relationship online, the twosome quickly made headlines for their 13-year age gap. Cavallari later clapped back at haters in a TikTok video posted on March 2, poking fun at trolls by lip-syncing, “So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?” via a TikTok video and writing, “When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?”

While social media haters have voiced their concerns, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Cavallari’s inner circle is in full support of the relationship — regardless of the age difference. “After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection,” the insider told Us. “And they see how happy he makes her.”

Although Cavallari has yet to share details about her new man, she did tease that she’ll eventually be dishing about Estes on her “Lets Be Honest” podcast when she’s ready.

“I do have a boy with me here,” Cavallari said on the March 5 episode, referring to her Mexico trip. “I’m gonna do a whole other episode on that because I will tell you guys how this all came to be. But he is here with me and I just posted on Instagram and, so yeah, I’m excited to share that with you guys too because he’s making me very happy.”

Prior to Estes, Cavallari was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler for seven years before calling it quits in 2020. The exes, whose divorce was finalized in 2022, share three children: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. Since her divorce, Cavallari has also been linked to Tyler Cameron, comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice and more.

During her September 2023 cover story, Cavallari opened up to Us about embracing her new relationship status. “I’m dating,” she teased. “I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all. At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

Despite embracing the single life, Cavallari said she’s still “open” to finding love — and eventually marriage – again someday in the future. “I was just really young when I met my ex,” she said. “So, yeah. I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!”