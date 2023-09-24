For Lenny Kravitz, fall is synonymous with giant scarves — and this year is no exception.

“Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall,” the “Fly Away” singer, 59, quipped in a TikTok video on Saturday, September 23, the first on his official account.

In the video, Kravitz walked down a suburban street, dressed warmly for the autumnal season. He sported dark jeans and a coordinating tee with a brown leather jacket and oversized sunglasses. Of course, the look was not complete without a chunky brown scarf wrapped around his neck.

He also shared the look over on hisX (formerly Twitter) page, captioning it, “The Big Scarf 2.0.”

Kravitz, ever the fashion icon, first made headlines for his neckwear in 2012 when photographs surfaced of himself wearing a giant scarf while walking in New York City. The images quickly inspired a slew of now-viral memes.

“I cannot escape this, brother,” he quipped during a September 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Look, I live in the Bahamas [and] I’m used to hot weather. You see, I had to go to the [grocery] store and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had [packed].”

Kravitz continued: “Hey, the guy who made that scarf — who you can blame this on — he made that scarf and he gave it to me and that was the day I thought I’d break it out. I had no idea that there would be [photographers] and that is now everything.”

While Kravitz’s scarf admitted that his scarf was oversized, social media users kept photoshopping it to be “bigger and bigger” than the one he wore.

Nearly two years later, Kravitz revealed that he still owns the knitted scarf in question.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” he quipped in a GQ profile, which was published in October 2020. “OK, the scarf is big, but the internet has made the scarf enormous. You look at some of those [images] and it’s just like, ‘OK guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture,’ but it was big and it was cold.”

In addition to spawning memes, the look has even inspired fans’ Halloween costumes. “People either do the Lenny Kravitz look—the onstage look — or they do the scarf,” Kravitz added to the magazine. “And it’s funny, I saw some pictures yesterday of this little kid who did the whole thing perfectly down to the plastic bag coming from the grocery store.”