Beauty is pain! Lil Nas X got his first tattoo — and it was an uncomfortable but fulfilling experience.

The Georgia native, 23, showed off his fresh ink in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 17. In the carousel of photos, he appeared to be cringing in pain while the artist sketched into his wrist.

After the tattoo was completed, he beamed a smile in front of a mirror to show off his new ink. The tattoo came during his Barcelona stop on his Long Live Montero Tour.

“Juh got my first tattoo,” he captioned the photos. Celebrity makeup artist Anthony Nguyen showed his support by commenting “Nice!!!” alongside a heart emoji. His makeup artist, Grace Pae, wrote “YAYYY.” Fans also praised the artwork, while poking fun at his reaction to the pain of getting a tattoo. “Ur face on the first pic LMAO,” one wrote.

The tattoo is the symbol of his horoscope, Aries, which he also used for cover art on his album, Montero.

The “Holiday” singer looked super stylish — even while in pain — wearing a vibrant green Dior puffer jacket and cream-colored Dior printed shorts to his tattoo appointment.

The hitmaker has been known to use his Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from his life and tour. He has posted shots playfully lying in the street, taking mirror selfies or lounging in a bubble bath for fans.

He is also a show-stopper on the red carpet. Since emerging on the scene with his 2019 hit “Old Town Road,” he has debuted a number of eye-catching looks.

The “Industry Baby” singer donned three different looks at the 2021 Met Gala. He worked with Versace to wear a custom designed masterpiece. His first outfit made him the king of the red carpet as he wore a golden cape that covered his entire body. He then ditched the massive cloak and transformed into a knight with golden armor that sculpted his body. Underneath, he slayed in a sparkly catsuit that was just as fabulous as the other two looks. To accessorize, he wore a golden necklace, earrings, subtle eyeliner and black boots.

For the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the “That’s What I Want” singer worked with designer Harris Reed. He sported a tilted feathered hat, which commanded everyone’s attention. The Georgia native went shirtless for the event but wore a matching feathered skirt over sequined pants.

He stunted dazzling eyeliner and Pae shared via Instagram that she used YSL Beauty to create his glowing design.

He became a YSL Beauty brand ambassador in August.