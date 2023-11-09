Lori Harvey is providing Us with early New Year’s Eve inspiration.

The 26-year-old socialite launched a party collection with PrettyLittleThing with the theme “more is more.”

“We’ve been working on this since the announcement of my ambassadorship and these pieces are all items I would wear for the holiday season and they feel so luxe,” Harvey told Us Weekly in a statement. The collection, which includes sculpted crop tops, sparkly frocks and lace jumpsuits, gives off a racy but chic after dark vibe.

In campaign images from the drop, Harvey delivered drama in a plunging black velvet number that featured a curved bodice lined with crystals. In a different shot, Harvey showed off her curves in a completely see-through dress finished with a floral design.

Harvey celebrated the collection with a soirée at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 8. She attended the big event in a strapless purple dress from the line paired with sheer tights and pointed-toe black pumps. For glam, she rocked bright rosy cheeks and a ‘90s lined lip. She had her hair styled in Marilyn Monroe-like curls.

Harvey’s launch event comes after news broke that she and actor Damson Idris had split after less than one year of dating.

In a joint statement to Us on Tuesday, November 7, the former couple shared, “We are at a point in our lives where individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Harvey and Idris, 32, sparked split speculation earlier this week when fans realized they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all of their photos of each other. The duo arrived — and left — Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party separately on Monday, November 6, a source exclusively told Us. (That night, Harvey turned heads in only black underwear. She teamed the high-cut panties with sheer tights and a graphic T-shirt.)

The twosome were first romantically linked in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. They made their new relationship Instagram official just one month later before hitting the red carpet together for the season 6 premiere of Idris’ Snowfall in February.