



Meghan Markle had a big year in terms of fashion. Not only did she start her very own charity clothing line, but she also got to show off her chic maternity style at the start of it and royal mom esthetic at the end.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

Though she served up just as much (if not more) sophisticated looks in 2019, according to the Daily Mail her wardrobe is valued at about half as much as it was in 2018.

The British publication calculated that new jewelry and clothes for this year cost the duchess roughly $234,552, while last year’s new items were valued at $450,506.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Was a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

One of the major factors for this reduction likely has to do with the fact that she already has many of her royal staples in place. Though most clothes have been new in years past, the Duchess of Sussex re-wore a lot of favorites for different occasions this year.

Some of our favorites include the green dress she originally wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, which she wore again for the WellChild Awards in October. Then there’s her favorite go-to black Everlane jumpsuit that was spotted on the royal in a behind-the-scenes British Vogue video to promote the September issue she worked on.

There was also that 10-day royal tour of South Africa her and Prince Harry took at the end of September, in which she kept it very low-key in casual and affordable ensembles. She even took off her flashy engagement ring for the trip. The Daily Mail reported that the entire cost of her wardrobe over the week and a half cost about $4,508.

With that being said, it wasn’t all low-cost pieces for 2019. On February 24, during their second day in Morocco, the then-7-months-pregnant duchess attended an evening reception in a custom caftan-inspired Dior gown worth over $90,000. She paired this number with a matching Dior clutch, metallic stilettos and Birks Snowstorm earrings, sending the cost of the entire look into the six-figures range, making it her most expensive look of the year.