She said what she said! Meghan McCain is not here for the negative feedback she received for her choice to wear hair extensions.

The conservative commentator, 36, debuted her chic high ponytail on The View on Tuesday, February 9. She gushed about her new look via her Instagram Stories, writing, “I LOVE A HIGH PONY!”

Despite McCain’s excitement for her hairdo, one troll took issue with her hair’s longer-than-usual appearance as they sarcastically tweeted, “Meghan’s natural hair grew really fast.”

The broadcaster promptly put the hater in their place with her perfectly executed response. “Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It’s the pandemic,” she explained. “I don’t have that much to entertain me anymore.”

The social media user’s tweet has since been deleted.

McCain continued to experiment with her hair on The View’s Wednesday, February 10, episode. She took inspiration from former Spice Girls member Emma Bunton as she donned high buns.

“LOVE BABY SPICE BUNS!” she captioned her Instagram Stories selfie, while noting in another, “My EP @bteta44 says I look like [I have] Queen Amidala hair [from Star Wars].”

The Arizona native has been very vocal in the past regarding criticism about her appearance. During a March 2020 episode of the daytime talk show, she opened up about the different standards women in the public eye are held to compared to men.

“I hope this doesn’t come across as arrogant in any way, but I think I’m really good at talking about politics,” she shared at the time. “It’s the only thing I think I’m really good at. But I would like to talk about politics and not have every comment be about the way I look and my weight. It makes you feel weird. Men just don’t have that problem.”

She added, “Everyone talks about how we look on this show all the time. Can’t you just hear what we have to say?”

The following month, McCain revealed that she would not be coloring her hair amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite being days away from going gray.

“Look at this, I’ve got another like, 10 days left before it’s full gray everywhere,” she said on The View in April 2020 while pointing to her roots. “There’s nothing we can do. I’m too scared to use a box product at home because I burned my hair off in high school. This is the world we’re living in.”

The former Fox News personality welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020. Shortly after her little one’s birth, she raved about her entry into parenthood.

“Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”