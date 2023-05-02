Irina Shayk has committed a fashion faux pas, according to Karl Lagerfeld. The supermodel attended a Met Gala afterparty in a look the late designer made it clear he didn’t care for years before his death.

After gracing the red carpet in a toga-like silk dress by Yohji Yamamoto, Shayk, 37, left the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed soirée and changed into sweatpants for post-event gathering. The runway star teamed the cozy gray bottoms with a white tank top and sparkly gold boots from Timberland’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo. She topped the outfit off with the Ana Khouri choker she wore during the annual ball and a burgundy bomber jacket.

While Shayk managed to glam up the ensemble with sparkly jewelry and glitzy footwear, Lagerfeld considered sweatpants a no-no.

“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat,” the former Chanel creative director wrote in his 2013 book, The World According to Karl. “You lost control of your life, so you brought some sweatpants,” he added.

Perhaps Shayk’s casual style statement was a purposeful — and hilarious — nod to the iconic artist.

Elsewhere during fashion’s biggest night, some of Hollywood’s biggest names honored Lagerfeld — who died in 2019 at age 85 — with dazzling gowns, suits and more that celebrated his work with Chanel, Fendi, Chloé and his namesake label.

Dua Lipa — who served as co-chair – wore a tweed Chanel wedding gown that was previously worn by Claudia Schiffer, one of Lagerfeld’s muses, in 1992. Gisele Bündchen, who returned to the event for the first time since 2019, donned a glistening Chanel frock that she wore for a photo shoot at Lagerfeld’s home in 2007. Doja Cat, meanwhile, paid homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, with feline prosthetics on her face.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibit will highlight Lagerfeld’s signature work, including his iconic fashion from the 1950s through his final collection in 2019. Over 150 garments will be on display, including his original sketches, showing his creative process and collaborative relationship with a head seamstress. There will also be a room dedicated to the seamstresses, who made his imagination come to life. The exhibit will be on display for the public from May 5 until July 16, 2023.

Met director Max Hollein revealed that the exhibit “will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation.”