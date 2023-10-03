Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild are the ultimate sister goals.

Paris, 42, and Nicky, 39, twinned at the Zimmermann fashion show on Monday, October 2, during Paris Fashion Week. Paris sported a navy and white mini dress while Nicky contrasted her in a white and blue patterned dress. Paris coordinated her outfit with Nicky’s by wearing white sunglasses and heels. Nicky did the same with black shades and pumps.

The duo have made their mark on Paris Fashion Week this year, attending Balenciaga, Valentino and Stella McCartney shows together. Nicky also watched Paris walk on the Mugler runway on Monday, showing her support by cheering on her sister from the front row and sharing behind-the-scenes images of her sister hanging out with Angela Bassett.

Paris also took to her social media to show off fierce images of her and Nicky posing together at each fashion event. “Valentino Barbie vibes,” she captioned a photo of them twinning in neon outfits. Mom Kathy Hilton showed her love for her daughters by commenting multiple heart emojis.

This is hardly the first sweet moment Paris and Nicky have shared as they’ve navigated life in the spotlight. Back in January 2021, the sisters took to TikTok Live to answer fans’ questions about their bond.

One fan asked what their favorite traits about each other are, to which Nicky told Paris, “You’re just fun as f—k.”

Paris laughed while gushing about her sister, “I love how elegant and classy you are and strong, and that you stick up for yourself.” She continued, “You never let anyone take advantage of you and you’re very protective of me.”

Although the women love each other, they also shared some of their pet peeves. Nicky immediately called her sister out, “Paris is always late.”

After admitting that she has trouble showing up on time, Paris shared that her biggest pet peeve about Nicky is that “she gets mad at me when I’m late … And she’s super bossy.”

The pair also shared their thoughts on starting a family reality TV show. Although Nicky wasn’t on board, Paris shared, “Yes! I think our family is so much fun, so interesting … I think it’d be super fun.” She continued, “Nicky is more shy than I am, but I would!”

Related: Paris Hilton’s Dating History: Relive Her Most High-Profile Romances That’s hot! Paris Hilton has had no shortage of experience in the dating world, romancing musicians, actors and businessmen before walking down the aisle in November 2021. The Simple Life alum’s relationship with Jason Shaw made headlines in the early 2000s after the duo called off their one-year engagement in 2003. Two years later, Hilton’s […]

Although Nicky didn’t originally see herself on reality TV, she’s since made appearances on Paris’ show, Paris in Love, which documented Paris’ wedding to Carter Reum and the couple’s life as husband and wife.

Nicky also told viewers that the pair were supposed to be actors in the 2000s on Sex and the City.

“It’s one of the true regrets ever,” Nicky told viewers. “Paris and I were cast as Samantha Jones’ new loud [and] rowdy neighbors in the Meatpacking District [of New York City.]”

Related: ‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Grab a cosmopolitan and get ready, because it’s time to relive the glory days of Sex and the City! The landmark HBO series introduced the world to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) back in 1998. Sex and the City completed its six-season […]

She continued, “It was Oscars night in L.A., and we were out late and we did not get on the airplane.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Paris chimed in, adding that they were “so tired.”

Nicky then told fans that they were “so scared to call” the set that they “turned our phones off” instead. “I’m very sorry Sarah Jessica Parker! I love you!”