Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Share Sweet Sister Moment in Matching Dresses in France

By
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Share Sweet Sister Moment in Matching Dresses in France
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild are the ultimate sister goals.

Paris, 42, and Nicky, 39, twinned at the Zimmermann fashion show on Monday, October 2, during Paris Fashion Week. Paris sported a navy and white mini dress while Nicky contrasted her in a white and blue patterned dress. Paris coordinated her outfit with Nicky’s by wearing white sunglasses and heels. Nicky did the same with black shades and pumps.

The duo have made their mark on Paris Fashion Week this year, attending Balenciaga, Valentino and Stella McCartney shows together. Nicky also watched Paris walk on the Mugler runway on Monday, showing her support by cheering on her sister from the front row and sharing behind-the-scenes images of her sister hanging out with Angela Bassett.

Paris also took to her social media to show off fierce images of her and Nicky posing together at each fashion event. “Valentino Barbie vibes,” she captioned a photo of them twinning in neon outfits. Mom Kathy Hilton showed her love for her daughters by commenting multiple heart emojis.

Hollywood's Most Memorable Celebrity Siblings: From Cole and Dylan Sprouse to the Kardashian-Jenner Family Members

Related: Hollywood's Most Memorable Celebrity Siblings Over the Years

This is hardly the first sweet moment Paris and Nicky have shared as they’ve navigated life in the spotlight. Back in January 2021, the sisters took to TikTok Live to answer fans’ questions about their bond.

One fan asked what their favorite traits about each other are, to which Nicky told Paris, “You’re just fun as f—k.”

Paris laughed while gushing about her sister, “I love how elegant and classy you are and strong, and that you stick up for yourself.” She continued, “You never let anyone take advantage of you and you’re very protective of me.”

Although the women love each other, they also shared some of their pet peeves. Nicky immediately called her sister out, “Paris is always late.”

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Share Sweet Sister Moment in Matching Dresses in France
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

After admitting that she has trouble showing up on time, Paris shared that her biggest pet peeve about Nicky is that “she gets mad at me when I’m late … And she’s super bossy.”

The pair also shared their thoughts on starting a family reality TV show. Although Nicky wasn’t on board, Paris shared, “Yes! I think our family is so much fun, so interesting … I think it’d be super fun.” She continued, “Nicky is more shy than I am, but I would!”

Paris Hilton Dating History Update

Related: Paris Hilton’s Dating History: Relive Her Most High-Profile Romances

Although Nicky didn’t originally see herself on reality TV, she’s since made appearances on Paris’ show, Paris in Love, which documented Paris’ wedding to Carter Reum and the couple’s life as husband and wife.

Nicky also told viewers that the pair were supposed to be actors in the 2000s on Sex and the City.

“It’s one of the true regrets ever,” Nicky told viewers. “Paris and I were cast as Samantha Jones’ new loud [and] rowdy neighbors in the Meatpacking District [of New York City.]”

Sex and the City Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

She continued, “It was Oscars night in L.A., and we were out late and we did not get on the airplane.”

Paris chimed in, adding that they were “so tired.”

Nicky then told fans that they were “so scared to call” the set that they “turned our phones off” instead. “I’m very sorry Sarah Jessica Parker! I love you!”

In this article

1251219563nicky_hilton_290x206

Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton

More Stories