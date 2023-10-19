Kourtney Kardashian showed off her baby bump in the most chic way before welcoming baby No. 4.

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, to show off her pregnant figure. In the photo, she sat in a glam room while wearing nothing but a sheer bra and thong. Kardashian — who is expecting a son with husband Travis Barker — gazed into the camera while applying lip gloss and holding a Chanel mirror.

Her makeup featured foundation, a soft contour, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, a highlighted nose and pink shimmery eyeshadow. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn in a chic updo with her loose pieces framing her face.

While wearing the same glam, Kardashian showed off a black bomber jacket from her “limited @boohoo collection.” The piece is “reversible and made of 100% recycled polyester,” she noted in the caption. Kardashian paired the layer with flowy pants and fishnet flats.

Elsewhere in the images, Kardashian also shared a glimpse inside her son’s nursery. In the room, she showed off an oval-shaped wooden crib paired with tan sheets. She decorated the room with a blue monster stuffed animal on the mattress and a glass baby figure on the windowsill.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has modeled her baby bump in lingerie.

In June, she shared a snap via her Instagram Story of her wearing a thin brown thong and graphic T-shirt pulled up to her midriff. Barker, 47, wrapped his arms around her waist while weaning flannel pajama pants and a black shirt.

Earlier this week, the Poosh founder stunned in a pair of sheer tights for her Vanity Fair Italia cover story. Kardashian looked ultra glamorous while holding her chest and rocking black square sunglasses. Her tresses were gelled backwards in a sexy style with strands falling over forehead. She further elevated the ensemble with long nails, a sharp contour, magenta lips, sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes and chunky silver rings.

Kardashian opened up to the outlet about undergoing an urgent fetal surgery in September that saved her baby’s life. “It was terrifying,” she confessed.

She explained that “after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying [about things that could go wrong in my pregnancy]. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful.”