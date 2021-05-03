Everything to Unpack in the ‘Real Housewives’ Mashup Cast’s Bikini TikTok

Housewives hotties! The upcoming Real Housewives mashup series is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only has the soon-to-be spinoff show assembled Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice in Turks and Caicos, but the trip has also graced Us with a fabulous bikini-clad TikTok video of the cast.

And let’s just say the short clip will most definitely be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in all of Bravo history. While there’s admittedly a lot to unpack in the video, Stylish is here to break it down.

Gorga, 42, appeared to be the brains behind the operation, sharing the dancing video to both her TikTok and Instagram accounts with the caption: “LEGENDS ONLY #yourwelcome.”

Allow Us to shout our thank you’s from the rooftops, because our appreciation for this masterpiece runs deep.

The video kicks off with the group standing in a line. Gorga leads the charge in a skimpy patterned bikini, which she paired with gold bangles, necklaces and hoop earrings.

As the beat drops to Zephyr’s “Grab the Wall,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star kicks her dance moves into high gear, shimmying and shaking to the music.

Without further ado, the single-file line starts to break up, as Housewives disperse into every direction. Richards, 52, who is wearing a hot pink one-piece moves to the left before running behind the other ladies. From there, she leaps into a front handspring — and she sticks the landing!

Giudice, 48, breaks out some moves too, bopping outside the frame in a white bikini, durag and fringe coverup. De Lesseps, 55, who is no stranger to performing, clearly knew how to make the beach her own personal dance floor. She showed off some serious moves in a little white bikini.

Moore, 50, rocked a neon green bikini, and Bailey, 54, stunned in a chic Tanya Marie Collection coverup. Both Real Housewives of Atlanta stars kept to the rhythm and looked amazing while doing so.

However, Singer was the clear standout of this TikTok, very seriously waving her hands from side to side as she glided across the screen. The 64-year-old reality star looked half her age while dancing in a cut out white one-piece, chiffon sarong and wide-brimmed hat.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this groundbreaking video attracted tons of attention, with reality TV lovers jumping into the comments and many pointing out Singer’s starring role. One fan wrote, “LOL why does Ramona think she’s in the video Thriller?!” Another chimed in: “Only watched this 5x because of Ramona.”

Other fans were quick to point out the lack of coordination between the crew. “This is alarmingly uncoordinated but sooo funny,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Melissa was the only redeeming part of this hopefully dance mess my God … WTF did I just watch.”

Regardless of whether this TikTok had stellar dance moves or sub par choreography, one thing is for sure: it’s quite entertaining.