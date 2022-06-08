Beauty on the go! Reese Witherspoon is helping make life easier with a resourceful hair tip.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, June 6, Witherspoon, 46, demonstrated how she uses her car as a hair dryer. “When you show up late due to ‘traffic’ with wet hair,” the Legally Blonde star wrote over the clip, which showed her rolling down the windows of her car to let the outside air dry her tresses. As the wind touched her mane, Witherspoon used her hands to comb through different sections, giving herself an easy and quick blowout.

“A very important summer hair hack,” she captioned the social media post, adding: “Car as hair dryer!”

Witherspoon also posted the video to Instagram, and it caught the eye of celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson. “Stop by my house girl. I got you,” Anderson, 41, commented with a laughing emoji.

The Big Little Lies star’s love for beauty runs deep. In 2021, Witherspoon became the global ambassador for the clean, sustainable beauty brand Biossance. The partnership was an organic one for the actress as she was already obsessed with the brand’s vitamin C rose oil. “I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I’ve spent on-sets throughout my career, I’ve learned so much,” Witherspoon said in a press release at the time. “As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products. I not only fell in love with Biossance’s products, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future … My skin has never felt healthier and I’m proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet.”

In addition to beauty, the Whiskey in a Teacup author is a fashion expert. On Sunday, June 5, Witherspoon announced the release of her brand Draper James’ collaboration with Land’s End. Together, the labels are offering a capsule of swimwear in a variety of styles all covered in vibrant gingham patterns.

“It’s officially summer! @DraperJames X @LandsEnd collection is here!! *soft-serve not included,” Witherspoon captioned a carousel of photos that show her snacking on ice cream in the capsule’s long sleeve swim tunic in a sea blue hue.

Witherspoon launched Draper James — named after her grandmother Dorothea Draper and her grandfather William James Witherspoon — in 2015. The line includes a plethora of dainty dresses, shoes and handbags.

