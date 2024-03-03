Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce are totally twinning.

Reynolds, 47, wore a green and brown plaid jacket while out and about in New York City on Friday, March 1, and it’s the same coat that close pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriend wore in December. Much like Kelce, 34, Reynolds accessorized with a beanie (opting for gray while the Super Bowl champion went with a dark green). The winter wardrobe staple first caught fans’ attention when Reynolds wore it last month.

On Sunday, February 25, Blake Lively shared a snap of her husband via Instagram Story wearing. Designed by The Elder Statesman, the jacket runs for $2,195, which the Deadpool actor accessorized with sunglasses, a beanie and a skateboard clutched under one arm.

Lively, 36, referred to Reynolds as her “skater boy,” captioning the photo, “@avrillavigne dreams really do come true.” She paired the image with Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit song “Sk8er Boi.”

In December, Kelce was spotted wearing the same jacket before a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. At the time, comparisons were drawn between Kelce’s jacket and the cover of Swift’s Evermore album, released in 2020. Swift, 34, and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.

This isn’t the first time connections were drawn between Kelce’s outfits and Swift’s album covers. In September, ahead of their first public date, the tight end wore a KidSuper two-piece in baby blue that just so happened to complement the cover of 1989. The previous month, Kelce was spotted wearing brown velvet pants, similar to the curtains used in Swift’s “Midnights Mayhem With Me” videos on social media.

Reynolds and Kelce intentionally matching isn’t so far-fetched as the couples (particularly Swift and Lively) frequently spend time together. Lively traveled to Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl LVIII with Swift in February which, according to the actress, was her first time leaving her four children behind for a weekend away. (Reynolds and Lively share four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a 1-year-old they welcomed in 2023 whose name has not been announced).

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever,” Lively shared via Instagram on February 20. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

Super Bowl LVIII marked Swift’s 13th time in attendance at a Chief’s game. A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Kelce will join Swift on the international leg of the Eras Tour this month, as he is now in his NFL offseason after the Super Bowl.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source said. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”