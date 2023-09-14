Salma Hayek was a godly sight at the El Sabor de la Navidad premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday, September 13.

The 57-year-old actress was a vision in a fitted white gown that clung to her curves, showing off her figure. The dress featured a seamless construction with draping at her waist. The piece was finished with a thigh-high slit and a cascading train. Hayek paired the number with a turquoise clutch and a bold red lip. She wore her brunette tresses straight with a sleek middle part.

Hayek’s angelic ensemble provided contrast after she turned up the heat in a red sequin gown by Gucci at Kering’s 2nd annual Caring for Women Dinner on Tuesday, September 12. The glittery design featured a plunging neckline with black halter straps. Hayek finalized the look with strappy black platform sandal heels and had her hair styled in bouncy curls.

Hayek revealed via Instagram that she prepped for the soirée by getting a lymphatic drainage massage — which helps remove waste and toxins from the body, giving one a more snatched appearance — by therapist Camila Perez, who has also worked with Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian. Hayek also tapped Perez to help her get ready for the 2023 Met Gala in May. (For fashion’s biggest night, Hayek slayed in a red corset gown that featured a latex bodice and a ruffled tulle skirt.)

When it comes to maintaining a youthful glow, Hayek likes to keep her regimen natural. In July, the Mexico native revealed that she doesn’t use botox and relies on frequent meditation instead.

“Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun,” Hayek told Kelly Ripa during an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside you, different feelings and sensations.”

Her practice is aided by the use of frequency machines. “Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh, my God. Again, you look 20,’” she said. Hayek went on to share that when she doesn’t meditate, “everything starts to drop” on her face and body.