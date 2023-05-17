A little wardrobe malfunction never killed nobody! Salma Hayek suffered a fashion faux pas while celebrating her 24-million follower count on Instagram.

In a video posted via Instagram on Monday, May 15, the 56-year-old actress could be seen salsa dancing in a white bathrobe. As she shimmied across the room the garment opened, exposing her chest. Hayek didn’t let the moment stop her from partying as she continued frolicking around. The Frida star did make sure to blur the slip, however, censoring the NSFW moment for her fans.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile,” Hayek wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride. I cannot contain my excitement and gratitude.”

Through the years, the Desperado actress has provided Us with engaging content via Instagram, including sexy bikini snaps, glimpses of her charity work and snaps of her favorite meals. Most recently, the Mexico native gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepped for the 2023 Met Gala.

“Morning of the #MetGala. Some work hard, and go through many steps to get red carpet ready,” Hayek captioned the May 4 carousel. In the snaps, the Grown Ups star is seen prepping with eye masks, facials and a lymphatic drainage massage as her pal, Penélope Cruz, watched on without participating. “Some people just wake up gorgeous,” Hayek said in reference to her 49-year-old bestie, who looked refreshed and glowy.

At fashion’s biggest night, which took place on May 1 and honored the life and career of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Hayek looked radiant in a red dress by Gucci. The plunging number featured a latex bodice completed with pearl straps.

The design was finished with a layered tulle skirt and a bow at the waist. For glam, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress rocked rosy cheeks and a crimson lip. She had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail.

Cruz, for her part, rocked a Chanel ballgown that came with an attached veil-like hood. The garb featured elaborate crystal embroidery at the hem and a billowing construction. Her makeup was done by the one and only Charlotte Tilbury, who used her namesake label’s Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Runway Royalty.

The Vanilla Sky star, who is a Chanel ambassador, served as co-chair at the event alongside Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.