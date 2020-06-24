Savannah Guthrie has no time for criticism about her on-air looks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Today Show host clapped back at a Twitter user who called her natural hair “distracting.”

“@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can’t you afford a hair stylists,” the person tweeted. “I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news.”

The 48-year-old anchor responded, “We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!”

Tons of fans came to her defense, tweeting lovely messages of support. “You look awesome always, Savannah,” one user wrote. “Big props for doing it yourself!”

Another tweeted, “Savannah, you are just great anywhere and anytime. True professionalism. Thank you and the Today Show for your dedication to journalism!”

A fellow, local, broadcast journalist Shannon Heckt also chimed in, writing, “Women reporters and anchors do their best to look good and it never seems to be enough 🤷🏻‍♀️. It’s not easy no matter the paycheck size. Savannah works hard and looks great.”

Guthrie isn’t the only morning show host who’s shut down haters commenting on on-air appearances during the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in May, Kelly Ripa had no time for those who disapproved of how she looks. “First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, how dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,” the 49-year-old personality said.

She continued to express her new approach.”I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” she said. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

