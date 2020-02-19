Pop the champagne! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee shared news of their engagement on Tuesday, February 18, along with a stunning photo featuring her massive elongated oval-cut diamond ring.
Dewan captioned a photo of the happy couple, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.” On her finger, the glitzy stunner is impossible to miss.
Ring expert Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth estimates that Dewan’s engagement ring features a 3.5-4 carat, set on delicate yellow gold band. Based on the quality and characteristics of the gemstone, she also estimates the cost to be somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000 USD.
But it turns out Kazzee may have had a little help choosing the Bauble. Twilight’s Nikki Reed took to her Instagram Story to congratulate the couple and reveal that she played a role in the engagement. She wrote, “An honor to be a very small part of this special moment. I love you both and all I can say is your love is pure magic.
She continued, “And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss! Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do.”
Reed is the founder of Bayou With Love, a sustainable luxury jewelry brand based in L.A. The company offers an engagement ring collection, but it seems as though this one was custom-designed by Reed and Kazee.
Dewan’s fiance reposted Reed’s Instagram Story pic, thanking the jewelry expert for her help, “Beyond grateful for you and your hand in this.” The environmentally-friendly jewelry and lifestyle brand uses recycled gold to create its fine jewelry.
The newly engaged couple began dating in October 2018 and they announced in September that they’re expecting their first child together this spring.
Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The pair announced their split in April 2018 after tying the knot in July 2009.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!