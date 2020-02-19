Pop the champagne! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee shared news of their engagement on Tuesday, February 18, along with a stunning photo featuring her massive elongated oval-cut diamond ring.

Dewan captioned a photo of the happy couple, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.” On her finger, the glitzy stunner is impossible to miss.

Ring expert Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth estimates that Dewan’s engagement ring features a 3.5-4 carat, set on delicate yellow gold band. Based on the quality and characteristics of the gemstone, she also estimates the cost to be somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000 USD.

But it turns out Kazzee may have had a little help choosing the Bauble. Twilight’s Nikki Reed took to her Instagram Story to congratulate the couple and reveal that she played a role in the engagement. She wrote, “An honor to be a very small part of this special moment. I love you both and all I can say is your love is pure magic.