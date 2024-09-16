Selena Gomez may have worn a Tiffany & Co. ring on her left hand at the 2024 Emmy Awards, but that doesn’t mean she’s engaged to Benny Blanco.

Gomez, 32, stunned at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, in a black, floor-length Ralph Lauren gown that she paired with several diamond accessories from Tiffany & Co., including pieces from the jeweler’s Tiffany Victoria and Jean Schlumberger collections. Gomez’s hands were adorned with five diamond rings, on her ears hung platinum diamond earrings and her wrists were glittered with a Lock bangle and Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster bracelet.

Among her baubles was a Schlumberger diamond engagement ring on her left pointer finger, which is not the traditional placement for an engagement ring. Instead, her left ring finger was adorned with the Tiffany Victoria alternating ring in platinum.

Rumors surrounding Gomez and boyfriend Blanco’s relationship status began to circulate last month after she shared a mirror selfie of the couple with a heart emoji placed over her left ring finger.

Gomez seemingly dispelled engagement rumors during the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 in Los Angeles. She posed for photos on the red carpet in a black mini dress paired with several rings on each hand but, notably, wore nothing on her left ring finger.

Neither Gomez nor Blanco, 36, have addressed the ongoing speculation. However, Blanco shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May that he could see himself and Gomez tying the knot. Host Howard Stern told Blanco that he was “predicting marriage” for the couple, to which Blanco replied, “You and me both.”

Gomez and Blanco dated for “six months” before taking their relationship public in December 2023, with Gomez calling Blanco her “absolute everything” via an Instagram comment at the time.

“She’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple in February. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

Another source confirmed at the time that Blanco had received approval from Gomez’s inner circle as well.

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful,” the source told Us. “She’s never been with anyone like him. It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”