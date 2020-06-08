Sephora stores may take a little longer to reopen than originally planned.

After closing down retail operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty giant announced on Tuesday, May 19, that on May 22 it would be opening its doors at 70 locations across 30 states. However, this plan has been put on pause as the current affairs amid the George Floyd protests continues to take place. Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

“We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America,” Sephora said in a statement provided to Us. “While there was some damage to several stores in various metro areas across the country, we will make the necessary repairs. In states where we’d begun our phased reopening, we will reopen only when it is safe to do so.”

The statement continues, “All other stores that were not yet scheduled to reopen will remain closed as we monitor this quickly evolving situation, and all employees staffed at these stores will be paid and receive benefits as planned, as well as access to counseling and support resources. Right now, the safety of our employees and clients is our most important priority.” See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

When Sephora announced its initial wave of reopenings the company also revealed the health and safety protocols that would take place.

“The retailer has spent the last nine weeks developing its rigorous new safety and client service protocols, called ‘Sephora Health & Hygiene Guidelines,’ designed to protect employees and clients while safely and confidently providing support, expert advice, and a welcoming experience for all,” a press release from May 19 read.

As part of this, employees will undergo safety training and an installment of 48 new procedures that will address health and safety issues. This includes a line coordinator who will make sure shoppers stay six feet apart, a mandatory mask rule, a hygiene leader for every store and updated payment practices like contact-free payment options. Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)