Sofia Richie didn’t expect her TikTok page to blow up as much as it did.

Richie, 25, opened up about her social media page, personal style, her upcoming brand and more in her PORTER cover story, published on Monday, December 11.

Richie launched her TikTok account before her wedding to Elliot Grainge in April, sharing behind-the-scenes clips of her getting ready for festivities at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Now, her page — which has 3.4 million followers — features makeup videos, hair tutorials, styling tips and more. “I didn’t think anyone would care,” Richie said, gushing that she now loves experimenting with other social media users’ beauty tips.

“People have so many fun hacks that I had no idea about,” she praised, noting that she was not a fan of using concealer as lipstick. “Being honest, it is something that I will never do again.”

Before sharing her style — which consists of tweed dresses, fluted jackets, glossy pumps and several Hermès handbags — on social media, Sofia leaned on sister Nicole Richie for help creating her style reputation.

“When you’re young, you rebel … I got to an age – I’m going to say around 20 years old – where I was like, ‘OK, this is a reputation I’m going to have [for a long time],” Sofia explained. (Nicole — who used to star on reality shows including The Simple Life, Candidly Nicole and more — has a clothing line of her own, House Of Harlow 1960.)

“There were steps that I felt I had to take,” Richie continued, sharing that Nicole, 42, advised her to “figure out your personal style so that when people think of you, there’s a clear vision of how you dress, how you feel, a vibe you give off.”

Soon, fans will be able to channel their inner Sofia when she releases her clothing line, SRG.

“My true focus is designing, and 2024 is the beginning of me really building onto that SRG brand,” Sofia shared. Although she’s been fairly tight-lipped about what her brand will offer, she noted that SRG will feature fashion and beauty, as well as interiors. “I haven’t really shown people my home, so I’m excited to open that door,” she gushed.

Richie previously teased a garment that “may or may not” be featured in her brand in September via Instagram.

She posed in a dress featuring a black long sleeve knit top finished with a mock neck, as well as a silky pleated maxi skirt. She moved the fabric around, to give fans a peek at how flowy — and somewhat sheer — it was.

“This may or may not be coming spring – SRG,” she captioned the video.

Richie has not yet shared when her brand will be released.