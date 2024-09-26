Tamra Judge Reacts to Molly Sims Criticism of Chemical Peel

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is unfazed by Molly Sims’ criticism of her “blue” chemical peel procedure.

“Well, I don’t exactly know what ‘breaks the barrier of my skin’ means, but my makeup hasn’t split off my face like she said,” Judge, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 26. “I get it, no disrespect to Molly Sims, but she is an ex-model [who] is now selling skincare. I think that I’m going to take the advice of a board-certified surgeon.”

Judge underwent a CO2 laser treatment, brow lift and chemical peel last month, documenting her recovery process via some shocking Instagram photos. Sims, 51, bashed the procedure during a September 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“You cannot do that to your barrier,” Sims told host Andy Cohen, warning fellow guest Lisa Barlow against undergoing the procedure. “It’s so strong and it pulls your barrier, then your face becomes slick if it’s too much. … I’m telling you, you will not be able to keep makeup on. I know it’s very controversial, but I do not believe in it.”

Judge disagrees and claims that she has proof that the procedure can work.

“I’ve had a lot of friends that have had it done. My plastic surgeon does them all the time,” Judge quipped on Thursday. “Heather said [husband] Terry Dubrow does them all the time, and I haven’t experienced anything negative.”

Judge did deal with a round of tough side effects while recovering from the chemical peel.

“The first couple of days was pretty brutal, and then after that I had to go on a steroid pack to get the swelling to go down,” Judge told Us. “So as soon as the swelling went down, that was less painful. But then I had to deal with, basically like a burn victim, my skin was peeling off my neck for some reason. They say it’s the most painful. It burned, it itched, and that lasted for a couple weeks. I’m still scratching my hair and getting skin off.”

Judge, who asserts that she’s happy she had the procedure and that her “skin looks amazing,” further detailed how she recuperated.

“Feeling great. It’s been four weeks today,” she said. “My skin is still really sensitive and very thin, and it’s rebuilding, and my staples are removed out of my head from the brow lift. So that’s a good thing. I’m still sore, but overall feeling pretty good.”

While Judge is happy with the results of her cosmetics procedure, rewatching RHOC has proved to run the gamut between navigating feuds with her costars and filming with daughter Sophia. (Judge shares Sophia, Sidney and Spencer with ex-husband Simon Barney, as well as son Ryan from a previous relationship. Tamra is now married to Eddie Judge.)

“She’s my best friend. I’m her best. We do everything together,” Tamra gushed. “We have a really tight household, and we spent a lot of time together. And yeah, it was great. And she doesn’t have to hide. … and it was so hard because we’d be filming and she couldn’t be part of my life, and she felt it too. Spencer has never wanted to be on camera ever. I have to blur his face if I put him on Instagram or not put him on at all.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi