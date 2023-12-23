When it comes to Christmas party fashion, Tan France is taking notes from The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jenna Lyons.

“Jenna Lyons wore jeans to the Housewives reunion and I loved it,” France, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked if he would consider sporting denim at a holiday party. “She’s always looking chic. So if it feels like it’s right for you, go for it.”

France serves as a fashion expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye, and he is not afraid of a little festive attire — as long as it’s styled well.

“I love a Christmas sweater,” he told Us. “I would say go for a chic version. I don’t want the ‘ugly’ Christmas sweater personally.”

As the former executive creative director and president of J.Crew, Lyons, 55, has her own distinct sense of style. She shared her own holiday fashion advice with Us earlier this month, including the color of the season: red.

“When you look at a picture of yourself wearing red, the picture is brighter,” Lyons told Us. “I used to have a pink desk because I felt I looked better sitting on it. Red is a very beautifying trend that works.”

This year’s holiday season will be even more special for France. In May, he expanded his family, welcoming his second child, son Isaac, via surrogate with his husband, Rob. The couple also share son Ismail, whom they welcomed via surrogate in July 2021.

France exclusively revealed to Us last month that he and Rob, 45, are “done at two [kids].” Yet, parenting has strengthened their bond as a couple.

“It’s made me love [Rob] more than I ever thought possible, ‘cause I loved him already, but watching how amazing he is with my kids melts my heart,” France gushed to Us. “He’s definitely the patient one. He’s definitely the sweet one.”

As the family gears up to celebrate Christmas, France revealed that he is particular about his holiday decorations. While he doesn’t love Christmas car costumes or inflatable lawn decorations, France happily indulges in other Christmas traditions.

“I always have a fake Christmas tree,” he said. “It’s pre-lit, I always keep my tree up for three months.”

France loves receiving personalized ornaments from loved ones, but doesn’t bother with tinsel. “I think [tinsel is] lovely, but that’s too much hard work for me,” he told Us. “Just a sprig of tinsel is great.”

To hear more of France’s holiday dos and don’ts, check out the exclusive video above.