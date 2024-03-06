Taraji P. Henson was almost too hot to handle at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in New York City.

Henson, 53, graced the Tuesday, March 5, red carpet in a plunging black gown by Donna Karan. The low-cut number featured black sequins throughout the bodice with a single flower placed delicately on her right strap. The look was completed with a sheer skirt that exposed her legs. She paired the look with dangling earrings and pointed-toe heels.

For glam, Henson rocked sharp brows, pink eye shadow and wispy lashes. She had her hair styled in a sleek updo with tendrils parted to the side.

At the event, Henson was honored alongside 12 other women, including Greta Gerwig, Andra Day and tennis star Coco Gauff.

Gerwig, 40, looked stately in a black wrap dress by Rosie Assoulin, which she contrasted with red shoes. Day, 39, for her part, showed skin in a bright purple sequin set by PatBo. Gauff, 19, meanwhile, wore a halter gown by Prada that featured an attached crystal bra.

TIME previously honored Taylor Swift with the Person of the Year title in December 2023. In her cover story, the hitmaker, 34, opened up about her romance with Travis Kelce, her friendship with Beyoncé and her awe-inspiring career.

Us Weekly also named Swift, whose ongoing Eras Tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion in December 2023, and Beyoncé in its Most Powerful Women of 2024 spotlight. Beyoncé’s own Renaissance World Tour raked in $579 million, making it the second-highest grossing tour by a female artist after Swift.

The Us list also includes Reese Witherspoon, Quinta Brunson, Simone Biles and breakout star Alex Cooper.

Cooper, 29, signed a $60 million three-year deal with Spotify in 2021, making her the second-highest paid podcaster on the streaming giant’s payroll. As host of the mega-popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Cooper has conducted tell-all interviews with stars including Miley Cyrus and John Mayer.

For more on Us Weekly‘s Most Powerful Women of 2024, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.