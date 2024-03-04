Taylor Swift shrugged off a hair emergency at her Eras Tour show in Singapore.

During the Sunday, March 3, concert, Swift, 34, joked that her blonde tresses had gotten frizzy “thanks to the humidity,” per a clip shared via X. “As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings … I’m not complaining, I like it.” Swift continued to perform as her wavy blowout reverted to her signature springy curls.

She later praised fans for rocking along with her despite the sticky weather. “I do want to commend you because it’s very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100 percent all night,” Swift told the crowd. “You’ve been dancing, you’ve been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I’m looking at you, you all look perfect.”

Elsewhere during the Sunday show, Swift gave fans a first look at the artwork for another variant of her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I just had a plan for Night 2. I kinda felt you’d be [excited and loud], so I kinda wanted to show you something that no one else has seen before,” Swift told fans. “If you want to look at the main screen, I want to show you something. This is the final edition of The Tortured Poets Department.” (The concert was the second of her six shows at the National Stadium in Kallang.)

She continued, “It’s the final cover … [and] there’s a song called ‘The Black Dog.’ I can’t wait for you to hear it, and I just appreciate the enthusiasm.”

Related: Taylor Swift Is Absolutely ‘Bejeweled’ in Her ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits: See P... Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s 11th studio album, is set to drop on April 19. In addition to “The Black Dog,” there are three other bonus versions: “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter” and “The Albatross.” Each version has been heavily speculated to chronicle Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn. (The pop star and Alwyn, 32, dated for six years until news broke of their split in April 2023.) According to the Swifties, “The Black Dog” also could refer to Swift’s heartbreak after the split.

Of course, not all of Swift’s new music has been inspired by past romances.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift has “already written” songs about boyfriend Travis Kelce. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” the insider shared.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: Selen... Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

Fans might not get to hear the “very personal” tunes, however.

“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source added. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people’s journals, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”