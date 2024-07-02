Taylor Swift isn’t returning to London on her Eras Tour until August, but fans can celebrate her musical legacy at the Victoria and Albert Museum starting this month.

The museum will house an exhibit called Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail beginning on Saturday, July 27. The best part? It’s free to the public.

“We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer, each celebrating a chapter in the artist’s musical journey,” senior curator, theatre and performance, Kate Bailey said in a statement on the museum’s website. “Taylor Swift’s songs, like objects, tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature. We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”

Swift’s musical journey will be highlighted in the exhibit with 16 looks worn by the Grammy winner, 34, on display this summer.

In addition to focusing on parts of the singer’s U.K. tour, the section of the museum will “celebrate the creativity of her costumes, lyrics and music videos as well as exploring the global phenomenon of the pop icon,” according to V&A’s website.

There will be 13 stops on the trial to coincide with Swift’s lucky number. Both costumes and accessories from Swift’s “personal archive” will be visible while touring the area.

The museum teased that Swift’s customized cowboy boots from the start of her career in 2007 will be on display — the blue shoes she wore during her time with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour — as will her 2024 “Fortnight” music video dress with the ruffled shoulders.

“The costumes will sit alongside instruments, music awards, storyboards and previously unseen archive which will explore her childhood and recording legacy,” the museum, which is located in the South Kensington neighborhood of London, revealed on the official exhibit page. “Dive into the artist’s personal world and creativity, celebrating her ground-breaking impact on the world stage and the Swiftie fandom.”

Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail will run from July 27 to September 8. Swift, meanwhile, is set to return for five more Eras Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium beginning on Thursday, August 15.

Swift previously performed three shows in London in June, one of which had Prince William and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the stands.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also made his Eras Tour debut during night three of her London shows. At the time, Kelce, 34, joined her on stage as one of the dancers during the Tortured Poets Department section, dressed in a suit and top hat.

The musician moved onto Dublin last weekend, where Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks were spotted in the VIP tent alongside Kelce.

Following her three-night run in Ireland, Swift celebrated by hanging out at a local bar with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pals including Nicks, 76, and Paramore, according to the Hacienda Bar’s Facebook page.

Swift will continue to make her way across Europe before heading back to London next month. She will then have a two-month break before going to Canada in November for more Eras Tour stops. The world tour, which began in March 2023, will conclude in December.

For more information on Victoria and Albert Museum’s Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail exhibit, check out their website.