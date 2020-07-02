‘Teen Mom’ Alum Catelynn Baltierra Debuts a New Haircut — and Purple Locks!

New hair alert! Catelynn Baltierra debuted a fresh new haircut and color and she looks totally different!

On Tuesday, June 30, the Teen Mom alum took to Instagram to share her updated look. She debuted a fresh, sleek angled bob. But that wasn’t the biggest difference! She also dyed her rooty blonde locks a bold new hue: purple!

In a series of posts, the 28-year-old reality star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the process with hair colorist Stephanie Gerber and the finished result. In the first pic, Baltierra showed herself sitting in a salon chair with foil in her strands wearing an apron and a face mask. “Isn’t it crazy that this is our new normal?” she wrote in the accompanying caption, referencing the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also shared a Boomerang Instagram video during the process, writing in the caption, “It’s going down!” alongside hashtags #whynot and #youonlyliveonce.

The third of the series was the big reveal, sitting in her car with the slick new style. “Well here it is folks,” she wrote in the caption, while also thanking the mastermind behind the ‘do Stephanie Gerber.

The final post is the dramatic before and after. In the before, you can see Baltierra grown out ombré waves, while the update is a much cleaner, sleeker, bolder look. “Ayeeee!!! Look at this before and after thanks @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for killing this look,” the MTV celeb wrote in the caption. “I feel FERICE 😍😩❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” And she looks it!

Baltierra’s never been afraid of a little hair color. Back in February, she shared a snap of her oldest daughter, Novalee, rocking pink strands courtesy of Gerber. However, Novalee’s were not dyed. “Thank you so much @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Novas rainbow hair come true!!! (Calm down y’all it’s not her hair that’s dyed) we added some colored hair,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on February 6.

