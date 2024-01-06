The Golden Bachelor bride Theresa Nist didn’t just have one stunning wedding dress, she had two!

While Nist, 70, picked out a gorgeous Badgley Mischka gown for The Golden Wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 4, she changed into a second frock for the reception.

Former Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried, who attended the wedding with husband Chris Siegfried, shared a carousel of pics from the festivities on her Instagram on Friday, January 5. In one snap, Theresa and new spouse Gerry Turner were seen dancing in front of the band. Turner, 72, had taken off his suit jacket from the ceremony while Theresa radiated in a cream-colored gown. Per the social media photos, Nist chose a white, off-the-shoulder pleated dress that had a sheer skirt.

Ahead of their wedding day, Nist teased to Us Weekly that she was thinking about wearing a separate dress for the reception.

“I think I need to get another dress, like a shorter dress. Of course, this one could be hard to dance in,” she exclusively told Us.

Nist had enlisted her family — daughter Jen, daughter-in-law Amanda and Gerry’s two adult children, Angie and Jenny — to help her pick out the perfect wedding day outfit.

“When I came down with [my] dress, everybody in unison went, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,’” Nist recalled to Us. “And they also said, ‘Oh, your face was glowing. You look so beautiful.’ Now I’m trying to decide, am I wearing a veil with it? Am I wearing any headpiece?”

Turner followed traditional wedding day etiquette and didn’t see Nist’s dress before Thursday. They had an intimate “first look” ahead of the televised ceremony.

Turner, the first Golden Bachelor, and Nist tied the knot in front of their children, grandchildren and fellow members of Bachelor Nation at the La Quinta Resort in California. Susan Noles, a Golden Bachelor cast-off, officiated the ceremony.

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry,” Nist told Turner in her emotional vows. “We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

This is the second marriage for both Turner and Nist. Their first spouses, Toni Turner and Billy Nist, respectively, had previously died.