She’s keeping the ring! Nearly 10 years after Alex Borstein and Jackson Douglas split, the comedic actress still admires her wedding band.

“I still wear the ring. Isn’t that interesting?” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 52, revealed in her Corsets and Clown Suits standup special, which dropped on Prime Video earlier this month. “There’s a lot of reasons for that. I mean, first of all, I paid for it. So, that’s mine.”

Borstein and Douglas, now 53, got engaged in 1995 during a MADtv sketch before tying the knot nearly four years later. The twosome, who later costarred on Gilmore Girls, went on to welcome two children together: Barnaby and Henrietta. Douglas ultimately filed for divorce in 2014 after nine years of marriage, which was finalized in 2017.

“I mean, this did nothing to me, right? This didn’t hurt me, betray me,” the Golden Globe winner noted of the diamond bauble during her April comedy special. “It’s always been beautiful. So, that’s a good lesson ladies: Lose the guy, keep the jewelry!”

Borstein also kept her wedding gown from the pair’s 1999 nuptials, later re-wearing it to the Emmy Awards in September 2018.

“This is actually my wedding dress. This was from 20 years ago,” the MADtv alum revealed to Glamour on the red carpet, shortly before she took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy. “The marriage didn’t last but the dress did and I wanted to give it new life, so now it’s my Emmys dress. That’s the truth.”

Borstein has long been candid about navigating divorce after her longtime relationship ended.

“If you believe in romance and if you believe in marriage, you also have to believe in divorce,” she previously told the Huffington Post in October 2015. “You can’t just want to go to weddings and children’s birthday parties. You’ve got to witness it all. We’re just here to witness and believe in both.”

Borstein continued at the time: “You have to ride the highs and ride the lows. To know when you’ve done all you can in something and ridden it to the end is important, too. To know, which is hard. It’s hard to see that when you’re in it, but maybe that’s a good thing. You shouldn’t see it immediately because then you do the work, and you work really, really hard for as long as you can.”

Once the Family Guy voice actress’ divorce from the writer was finalized, she has slowly gotten back into the dating scene.

“I dabbled,” Borstein confessed to Page Six in March. “I dabbled with some gentlemen. And some of it was disastrous, some of it was mortifying and some of it was lovely.”

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is currently streaming on Prime Video.