After years of protesting, Kendall Jenner is “totally fine” with her famous family members watching her on the catwalk.

“I think in the beginning, I was so nervous. I didn’t want them around,” the 27-year-old supermodel told Vogue in a video interview from Paris Fashion Week shared via YouTube on Monday, October 16. “I just wanted it to be, like, taken seriously, so I didn’t really have them around.”

Jenner explained that as she’s progressed in her career, she’s grown more “comfortable” on the runway and doesn’t mind seeing her loved ones in the front row. “I think I’m totally fine with it [now]. They [can] scream and shout all they want,” Jenner explained to Vogue.

In a September 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Jenner said she “can’t stand” when her parents or siblings are in the audience at runway shows.

“When I’m walking down a runway, having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable,” Jenner said. “When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe — I just can’t stand it.”

Jenner also expressed apprehension about inviting her family to her gigs in a February 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after she landed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and didn’t want anyone to steal the spotlight.

She was especially upset with Caitlyn Jenner — who publicly announced she was attending. “I’m very mad at you about something,” Kendall told Caitlyn, 73, over the phone. “Did you have your publicist announce that you were going? Because I don’t know how everyone knows and now it’s a huge story and I’m actually pissed. … You’re gonna take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me? You can come to the f—king after party, you can’t come [to the show]!”

This past fashion month, Kendall has walked in and attended a number of high-profile previews. “This season I’ve been doing a healthy mix,” she told Vogue. “I think I sat at two and walked three, four. I enjoy being on the other side of it and watching all the beautiful girls go down the runway.”

Kendall was a sparkly sight on the L’Oréal Paris “Walk Your Worth” runway in a metallic corset gown on October 1 after looking statuesque in a red strapless frock on the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 catwalk on September 28. Days earlier, she looked angelic in a white mini dress by Versace in the label’s September 22 presentation.

Kendall revealed to Vogue that before every show she says the “same” prayer that “feels very personal” and gets her through the event.