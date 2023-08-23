Zendaya gave her chic lob an end-of-summer update.

The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, to show off her fresh ‘do, which features layers and tons of volume. “Needed a little refresh,” Zendaya wrote over the snap of her hair transformation.

Zendaya’s new look comes after she unveiled shorter locks in December 2022 after years of sporting shoulder-length strands.

After first unveiling the change at the Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles on December 19, Zendaya rocked the chop in a video shared via her Instagram Story. In the clip, the California native ran her fingers through her tresses, which stopped just below her chin.

When she’s not spicing up her coiffure, Zendaya can be found slaying trends.

In June, Zendaya made an oversized suit look sexy at the Bulgari Hotel Roma grand opening. The Spider-Man star teamed the slouchy blazer and loose-fitting trousers with a fish net-esque tank top. Zendaya completed the ensemble with pointed-toe pumps and dangling diamond earrings.

A few days later, she pulled off head-to-toe patterns at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer show — Pharrell Williams’ first as creative director. Upon her arrival, Zendaya posed for photographers, showing off her blue, yellow and black sequin co-ord, which appeared to depict Parisian architecture.

In April, Zendaya was announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador alongside a campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag, which featured the Euphoria star. In the shots taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Zendaya modeled the popular purse, which launched in 2013 and is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

Zendaya has long been hailed as an influential style figure, opening up her love of clothes in her September 2023 cover story for Elle. The actress called her passion for fashion an “emotional attachment” that was inspired by her mom, Claire Stoermer.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She was always made to feel like she couldn’t enjoy certain fashions because they literally didn’t make them for her or because people always made comments about her height,” Zendaya said of Stoermer, who is 6’4”.

“She was self-conscious about it,” Zendaya told the publication. “I also felt like there was part of her that loved fashion, but it was hidden. I think she vicariously lived through me experimenting.”

Zendaya also opened up about another influential person in her life: her stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya and Roach, 45, made headlines in March when Roach announced his shocking retirement. Many believed the move was due to tension between Roach and Zendaya following a seating mishap during Paris Fashion Week that same month. As seen in clips via social media, the two are seen entering the Louis Vuitton show venue with Zendaya finding her seat next to Emma Stone in the front row. Roach was left standing there, seemingly with nowhere to sit.

Roach later clarified that the incident did not lead to his retirement, and that he and Zendaya remain close. Zendaya echoed similar sentiments to Elle, sharing that while Roach may not be styling a massive client roster these days, he will always be by Zendaya’s side.

“He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do,” Zendaya told the magazine. “He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on the red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”