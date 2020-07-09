Angela Simmons

The Growing Up Hip Hop star shared a series of two bikini-clad photos on her Instagram feed on April 29. In the accompanying caption, Simmons wrote, “She’s not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack… Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally… because if she didn’t who would? She is me. And I am her … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you stand with it. It’s not easy. But it’s worth it. You are worth it. You don’t have to be what anyone (society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. There’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman!”